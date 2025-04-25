Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 64,220 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,302,000 after purchasing an additional 934,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 308,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $26,926,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 873,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after buying an additional 89,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.