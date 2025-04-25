Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 415,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 296,742 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 251,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE EQC opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

