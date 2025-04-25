Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Price

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from $186.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.39.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.12. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,059,505,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,346.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 876,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,608,000 after buying an additional 871,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $119,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

