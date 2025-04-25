Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Tanger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tanger

Tanger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44. Tanger has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Tanger will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In other news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Tanger by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tanger by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Tanger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.