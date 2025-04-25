Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

AXTA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,321,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,439,000 after purchasing an additional 988,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,280,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,032,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,598,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,789,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 93,298 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

