Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Materion’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Materion in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Materion Stock Up 3.7 %

MTRN stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.69 and a beta of 1.15. Materion has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Materion by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Materion by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.21%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

See Also

