Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Outlook for MLCO Earnings

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of MLCO opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 96,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.