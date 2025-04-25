Seaport Res Ptn Raises Earnings Estimates for Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Badger Meter in a research report issued on Sunday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $4.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.64. The consensus estimate for Badger Meter’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Badger Meter’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus set a $240.00 target price on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.80.

Badger Meter stock opened at $217.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.88. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $239.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,939,000 after buying an additional 44,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,547,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $247,131.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,280.60. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $31,395.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,638.63. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

