Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PulteGroup Q3 Earnings

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PHM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 15.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 31,158 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $4,883,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 87,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

