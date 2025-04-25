Sidoti Csr Predicts Reduced Earnings for KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for KLX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.
NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.66.
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.
