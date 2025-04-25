Sidoti Csr Predicts Reduced Earnings for KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for KLX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 510,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126,341 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.