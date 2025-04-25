SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 742.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 172.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 133,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SiriusPoint by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 115,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 784,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SiriusPoint in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at SiriusPoint

In related news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,257,989.68. This represents a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiriusPoint Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SPNT opened at $16.58 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Stories

