SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SITM has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SiTime from $270.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.98. SiTime has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $268.18.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at $15,323,545. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total transaction of $205,033.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,376,176.76. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,542 shares of company stock valued at $978,713. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in SiTime by 9.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 49.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SiTime by 80.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

