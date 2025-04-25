Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $310,605.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. The trade was a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $2,257,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,177.28. This trade represents a 39.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.