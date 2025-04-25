Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 756.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,524,000 after buying an additional 102,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 486,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKWD. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,876.32. The trade was a 61.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,987.20. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476 in the last 90 days. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.