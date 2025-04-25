Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.39.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

