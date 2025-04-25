SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SmartRent’s FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMRT

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.83.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmartRent will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Shane Paladin purchased 43,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,999.26. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Dorman purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,958. This trade represents a 119.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SmartRent by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SmartRent by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.