Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 299.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,823 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,395,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,302,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after purchasing an additional 177,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 177,898 shares during the period. North of South Capital LLP grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 597,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 95,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $50.73.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

