SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Earns “Sell” Rating from Guggenheim

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential downside of 57.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other news, Chairman More Avery purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,348.60. This trade represents a 12.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 564,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 117,841 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.