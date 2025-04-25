Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEI. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurie H. Argo acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,215.52. This represents a 9.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEI. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

