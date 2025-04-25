Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

SAH has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

