Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SON. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.48%.

In other news, Director John R. Haley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,772.08. The trade was a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

