SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $441.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.61. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $40.88.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

