Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 160.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

SPHR stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $946.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.48. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $50.88.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,744,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,606,000 after purchasing an additional 394,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 926,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after acquiring an additional 599,800 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

