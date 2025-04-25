Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3 %

SBUX opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,352,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,941.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

