Stephens Lowers Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $33.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $37.50 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PEBO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

PEBO stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,717.20. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after buying an additional 35,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 802,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 590,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

