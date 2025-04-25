Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s previous close.

UCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCB opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,902.72. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,686,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

