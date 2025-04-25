Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,088 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 824.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran acquired 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,987.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $49,101.75. This represents a 156.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

