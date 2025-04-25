Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 420 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 857.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in VSE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Performance

VSEC stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $73.36 and a 1-year high of $128.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.32.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSEC. StockNews.com raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on VSE from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Report on VSEC

About VSE

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.