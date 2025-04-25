Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 807 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 823.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 905 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 173,274 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,889,000 after buying an additional 50,634 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $32.87 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $66.05. The company has a market cap of $921.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

