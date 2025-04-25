Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 809.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 111,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 45.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 478,560 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 72.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 62,233 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,175,000 after buying an additional 77,220 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PDM stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $843.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -79.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Baird R W cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

