Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 798.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,479,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine Trading Up 2.3 %

Disc Medicine stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $310,483.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,733.51. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $171,217.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,892.82. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,690 shares of company stock valued at $19,648,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IRON shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.