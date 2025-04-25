Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 758.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 68.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after buying an additional 118,858 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 57,045 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 220,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $9,488,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.82. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

