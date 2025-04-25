Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 820.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 117.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Winmark by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Winmark by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1,087.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $362.35 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $295.79 and a 52-week high of $431.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

