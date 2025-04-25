Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,224 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 805.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,547 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 625,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 516,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after buying an additional 445,228 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 441,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 99,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $31,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

