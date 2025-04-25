Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,323 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 826.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.39. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

