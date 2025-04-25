Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 6,030 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 826.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CommScope Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $3.80 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on COMM
CommScope Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CommScope
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.