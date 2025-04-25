Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 6,030 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 826.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $3.80 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

