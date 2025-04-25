Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 670 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 827.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.40 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. On average, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ashwini Gupta bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,505.90. The trade was a 70.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashish Masih purchased 20,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. This represents a 6.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

