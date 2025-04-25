Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 832.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tronox by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TROX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

NYSE:TROX opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

