Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 776.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 125,111 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 424,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 384,528 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

