Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 844.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 12.0 %

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $686.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $110.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.24). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

