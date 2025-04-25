Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 589.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.58. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

