Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 822.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $6.42 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $886.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.71%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,744. This trade represents a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

