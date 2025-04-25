Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 813.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Cars.com by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,178,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,021,000 after acquiring an additional 655,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 609.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 380,439 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Stock Up 2.3 %
CARS stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $747.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
