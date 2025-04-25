Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 818.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,490,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,928,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,158,000 after acquiring an additional 69,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 478,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWO opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $33,190.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,566.88. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.95 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

