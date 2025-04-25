Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 785.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSG Entertainment

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,224.40. This trade represents a 91.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

MSG Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:MSGE opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. MSG Entertainment has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 323.63% and a net margin of 13.15%. Research analysts anticipate that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

