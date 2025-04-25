Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $43,000 Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 815.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WABC opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

In related news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $34,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

