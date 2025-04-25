Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 892.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTH. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,204,670.37. The trade was a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 6,810 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,600. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,008,551 shares of company stock worth $150,905,868. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LTH opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.62.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

