Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 814.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JBGS opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.92%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.