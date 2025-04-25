Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 828.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Universal by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Universal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Universal by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UVV opened at $57.54 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $937.19 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

