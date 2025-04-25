Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 629.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ambarella by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambarella Stock Performance
Shares of AMBA opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $85.15.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
