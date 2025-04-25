Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 629.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ambarella by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,563.82. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,595.50. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.